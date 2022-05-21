Head to Head Survey: Know Labs (KNWN) & Its Peers

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Know Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Know Labs alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Know Labs and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Know Labs Competitors 154 685 951 28 2.47

Know Labs currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Know Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Know Labs is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Know Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Know Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -968.13% -192.31% Know Labs Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Volatility & Risk

Know Labs has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Know Labs’ peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Know Labs and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 -$25.36 million -1.75 Know Labs Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.09

Know Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Know Labs. Know Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Know Labs peers beat Know Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Know Labs (Get Rating)

Know Labs, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors. Its first application of Bio-RFID technology is a product marketed as a glucose monitor that provide the user with real time information on their blood glucose levels. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc. in May 2018. Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.