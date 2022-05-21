Head to Head Survey: Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Super Group and Everi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 2.72 $279.07 million N/A N/A Everi $660.39 million 2.34 $152.93 million $1.62 10.36

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Everi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Super Group and Everi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Everi 0 0 4 1 3.20

Super Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.90%. Everi has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.72%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than Super Group.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 215.53% 47.49% Everi 23.52% 98.81% 8.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Everi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everi beats Super Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming establishments; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and loyalty platform, as well as support and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

