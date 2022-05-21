Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 2,454,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,506. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

