Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of HTLD opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

