HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.28. 328,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.19. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of HEICO by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 10.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.