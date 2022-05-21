Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,472. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.82. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

