Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

HTGC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. 2,823,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,380. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.