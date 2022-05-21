Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.70.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

