High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). High Tide posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in High Tide by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HITI stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

