Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

HGLB stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares during the period.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

