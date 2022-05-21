Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMLP opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $345,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. StockNews.com cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

