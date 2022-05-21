Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.93. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 176,153 shares of company stock valued at $535,901 in the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth $19,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

