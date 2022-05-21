Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 927,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,969. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after buying an additional 843,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,503 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,992,000 after purchasing an additional 623,538 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

