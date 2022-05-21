Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.