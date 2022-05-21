HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUYA. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

HUYA stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 221,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HUYA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

