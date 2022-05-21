HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get HyreCar alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE remained flat at $$1.16 on Friday. 144,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $25.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.80.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 350.80% and a negative net margin of 63.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that HyreCar will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 373,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 113,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.