IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

IAG stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 985,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,870 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

