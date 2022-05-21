iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ICAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 169,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,642. iCAD has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.28.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

