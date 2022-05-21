Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

