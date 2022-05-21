Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
