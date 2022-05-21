II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $91,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in II-VI by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

