Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $243.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.44. Illumina has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.