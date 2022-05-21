ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) vs. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Critical Analysis

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -45,735.72% N/A -112.52% Halozyme Therapeutics 92.23% 132.71% 25.45%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 0 0 N/A Halozyme Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $930,000.00 1,673.13 -$346.79 million N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics $443.31 million 13.79 $402.71 million $2.99 14.82

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorders, and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with CytRx Corporation, EnGeneIC Pty Limited, GlobeImmune, Inc., and Infectious Disease Research Institute, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its flagship product is Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops Perjeta; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa; and ViiV Healthcare Limited for small and large molecule targets for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

