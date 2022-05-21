Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

