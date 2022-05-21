Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2546 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMBBY. Barclays increased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.09) to GBX 1,780 ($21.94) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.