Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will report $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Imperial Oil reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 431.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE IMO opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

