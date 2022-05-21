Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $55.10 million. Impinj reported sales of $47.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $229.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.05 million to $233.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $283.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.09 million to $286.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

NASDAQ PI opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,752 shares of company stock worth $1,012,007 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

