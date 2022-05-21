Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,941.00 and a beta of 1.68. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $567,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,906 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 480,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

