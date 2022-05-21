indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to report sales of $25.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. indie Semiconductor reported sales of $9.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $113.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $116.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $237.84 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,217 shares of company stock worth $2,388,542. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $6,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 438,611 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $966.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.36. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 3.98.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.