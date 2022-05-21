Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.70 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

