Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.82. 326,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,947. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

