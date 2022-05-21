Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $68.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $48.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $279.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $282.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $323.95 million, with estimates ranging from $297.40 million to $350.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.30. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $288.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

