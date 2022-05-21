InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE IHT opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
