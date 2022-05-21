Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Inphi stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.27. Inphi has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $185.28.
