Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys 19,100 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,229.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,481,147.70.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,688.32.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.87 per share, with a total value of C$303,021.50.

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$298,158.64.

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.59 per share, with a total value of C$297,761.36.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$290,302.81.

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.71 per share, with a total value of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,180.26.

On Friday, April 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,017.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.01 per share, with a total value of C$180,095.00.

NOA stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.64. 46,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,358. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.43. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$14.75 and a 52-week high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5035804 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

