Insider Buying: Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,200.

Shares of OLY stock traded down C$1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$44.05 and a 12-month high of C$58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

