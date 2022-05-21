Insider Buying: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Buys 450,000 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,177,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,618,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 987,859 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $4,524,394.22.

On Monday, May 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,083,347 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $9,750,063.96.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 650,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,205,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 2,102,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.74. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after buying an additional 8,566,341 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 1,869,377 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

