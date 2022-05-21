Insider Buying: Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) CEO Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,901.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bjarne Bergheim also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 16th, Bjarne Bergheim purchased 30,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00.
  • On Friday, May 13th, Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $11,400.78.

NYSE:SONX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 158,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,753. Sonendo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $18,822,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

