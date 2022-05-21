Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 4,720 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 828,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,236. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $925.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

