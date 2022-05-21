Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,478. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,354,000 after buying an additional 42,277 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $265,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

