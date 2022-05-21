Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells 567 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $13,710.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,328.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Edward Davis sold 645 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $15,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian Edward Davis sold 355 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $8,786.25.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $27,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $27,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $26,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $6,034.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 286,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,523. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

