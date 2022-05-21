InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.26 on Friday. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 345.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

