Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on ITRG. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NYSEMKT:ITRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 12,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,637. The company has a market cap of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
