International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director John Michael Wisbey Sells 383,000 Shares

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) Director John Michael Wisbey sold 383,000 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$19,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,628,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$981,435.20.
Shares of International Lithium stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,716. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. International Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84.
