International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:THM opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.51. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

