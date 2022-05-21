Intertek Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.89 (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.8905 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Several research firms have commented on IKTSY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($81.41) to GBX 6,236 ($76.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,157.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

