inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.99.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

