Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

