Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

IVA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the period.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

