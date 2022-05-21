Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “
IVA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
