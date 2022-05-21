Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 6th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $564.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.05%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,667 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.