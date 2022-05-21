Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 16,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,993. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Investar by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

